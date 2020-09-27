Advertisement

Thousands march in Washington to pray and show President Trump support

(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of people packed the National Mall in downtown Washington on Saturday to pray and show their support for President Donald Trump.

The march, which stretched from the Lincoln Memorial to the U.S. Capitol, was held just hours before President Trump was set to announce he was nominating a conservative judge for the Supreme Court.

Few in the crowd wore masks. Some sported red caps with the words “Let’s Make America Godly Again,” a play on Trump’s signature MAGA caps.

Vice President Mike Pence, speaking from the steps of the memorial, said he came to extend President Trump’s “greetings and gratitude” and asked them to pray for the new Supreme Court nominee.

The march was organized by the Rev. Franklin Graham, a prominent conservative evangelical and Trump supporter. Many in the crowd appeared to be students of Liberty University in Virginia.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Restoration Ministries hosts prayer walk through downtown Corbin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Organizer Rubie Smith said her heart has been heavy since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

News

Jackson County hosts ‘Back the Blue’ rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Community members came together in support of law enforcement.

News

Drive-thru flu shot clinic available at Baptist Health Corbin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Next Saturday, October 3, the clinic will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Occupational Medicine office in Corbin.

Sports

Miscues hamper Kentucky, Wildcats fall to No. 8 Auburn in season opener

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Kentucky drops to 0-1 on the season. They take on Ole Miss in the season opener on October 3.

Latest News

News

Kentuckians participate in Prayer March at State Capitol

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
National and Global day of Prayer and Repentance is Sept. 26.

News

Gov. Beshear: 973 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
At least 66,036 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,154.

Forecast

Nice weekend, rain chances return next week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The rest of the weekend looks great! Rain chances return as we head into the new work week.

News

UK hosts socially distanced watch party for season opener

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
The UK band, cheerleaders and dancers brought the game day excitement while staying socially distant.

Regional

Whitley County schools delaying in-person classes due to spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Whitley County Schools will continue online instruction this upcoming week due to a high volume of cases over the past week.

News

“Drag Pipe” organization raises money for family after three-year-old is critically injured in a car wreck

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
At the beginning of the summer, a terrifying car crash put a three-year-old girl from Lincoln County in the hospital for more than a month. Doctors say that girl was paralyzed, but the family refused to give up.