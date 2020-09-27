Advertisement

Showers and storms return for the new week

09.27.2020 Day 2 SPC Update
09.27.2020 Day 2 SPC Update(WYMT)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Enjoy the nice weather while it lasts because a front is on its way and it brings the soggy weather with it.

Tonight

This evening we will continue to see that mixture of sun and clouds. Earlier this afternoon we saw a few quick, light pop-up showers. Similar conditions will continue overnight, where we are mostly dry with a few, light stray chances possible heading into Monday morning. Temperatures get cooler and drop into the low 60s for overnight lows.

Extended Forecast

Our first cold front of the week arrives on Monday. In the first half of the day, we should be okay with just a few stray chances. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s. By the afternoon we will see a line of showers and storms move through. The central and western parts of our region have been placed in a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. Our main threats will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Gusts could get up to 25 MPH and models are showing rain amounts around 0.50 inches with higher amounts along our north and west counties. The system slows down overnight and hangs around our eastern counties through Tuesday morning.

By Tuesday, we will be feeling the effect of that cold front. Highs on Tuesday are expected to only get into the low 60s. Tuesday morning looks especially soggy for our eastern border. Rain chances continue the majority of the day with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday we see those mostly dry and sunny conditions return, however, we get to keep the cooler temperatures too with highs remaining in the mid-60s. Overnight lows stay in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The next front then moves in as we head into Thursday. This front looks a little drier than the previous one, only providing some stray chances. Highs will remain in the mid-60s but by nighttime, we will begin to see another cooldown. Overnight lows drop into the low 40s getting pretty chilly.

The rest of the week highs could drop into the upper 50s to low 60s!

