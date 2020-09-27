Protesters stand outside McConnell’s home before Supreme Court nominee announcement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of protesters once again gathered outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home Saturday.

This comes on the day President Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett, a Notre Dame law professor and federal appellate judge, as nominee to fill the seat vacated by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg died last Friday after complications with metastatic pancreatic cancer, according to an announcement by the Supreme Court last week.

Protest groups have been vocal since then, upset with statements by McConnell saying a new nominee would be presented this year despite being an election year.

Back in 2016, McConnell pushed back on a replacement for Justice Antonin Scalia until after the election.

Protesters outside of McConnell’s residence on Saturday were calling on people to make their voices heard at the polls.

“(McConnell) has continually put his needs and the needs of the people who line his pockets before the needs of his constituents, before the needs of women and children, immigrants, for people of color,” Melissa Beckham Born said. “It’s time for justice and democracy to be served to the people of the United States. We as Kentuckians are on the line. It is our responsibility to stand up and vote now. We must vote Mitch McConnell out of office.”

Tara Bassett, one member of the #502livestreamers group, posted on Facebook that protests in front of McConnell’s house are being planned for each Saturday morning going forward.

