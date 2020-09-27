Advertisement

Protesters stand outside McConnell’s home before Supreme Court nominee announcement

The protest comes on the day President Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett, a Notre Dame law professor and federal appellate judge, as nominee to fill the seat vacated by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The protest comes on the day President Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett, a Notre Dame law professor and federal appellate judge, as nominee to fill the seat vacated by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.(WSAZ/WAVE)
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of protesters once again gathered outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home Saturday.

This comes on the day President Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett, a Notre Dame law professor and federal appellate judge, as nominee to fill the seat vacated by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg died last Friday after complications with metastatic pancreatic cancer, according to an announcement by the Supreme Court last week.

Protest groups have been vocal since then, upset with statements by McConnell saying a new nominee would be presented this year despite being an election year.

Back in 2016, McConnell pushed back on a replacement for Justice Antonin Scalia until after the election.

Protesters outside of McConnell’s residence on Saturday were calling on people to make their voices heard at the polls.

“(McConnell) has continually put his needs and the needs of the people who line his pockets before the needs of his constituents, before the needs of women and children, immigrants, for people of color,” Melissa Beckham Born said. “It’s time for justice and democracy to be served to the people of the United States. We as Kentuckians are on the line. It is our responsibility to stand up and vote now. We must vote Mitch McConnell out of office.”

Tara Bassett, one member of the #502livestreamers group, posted on Facebook that protests in front of McConnell’s house are being planned for each Saturday morning going forward.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new death on Saturday

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Hundreds of cases have been reported across Eastern Kentucky since the pandemic started back in March.

News

McGrath, McConnell at odds after President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee announcement

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grason Passmore
A rally for Amy McGrath kicking off in Nicholasville Saturday. The dozens in the crowd cheering for the former Marine fighter pilot, now running against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his Senate seat. The rally starting just minutes after President Trump announced his Supreme Court nominee.

News

Thousands march in Washington to pray and show President Trump support

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The march, which stretched from the Lincoln Memorial to the U.S. Capitol, was held just hours before Trump was set to announce he was nominating a conservative judge for the Supreme Court.

News

Restoration Ministries hosts prayer walk through downtown Corbin

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Organizer Rubie Smith said her heart has been heavy since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Latest News

News

Jackson County hosts ‘Back the Blue’ rally

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Community members came together in support of law enforcement.

News

Drive-thru flu shot clinic available at Baptist Health Corbin

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Next Saturday, October 3, the clinic will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Occupational Medicine office in Corbin.

Sports

Miscues hamper Kentucky, Wildcats fall to No. 8 Auburn in season opener

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Kentucky drops to 0-1 on the season. They take on Ole Miss in the season opener on October 3.

News

Kentuckians participate in Prayer March at State Capitol

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
National and Global day of Prayer and Repentance is Sept. 26.

News

Gov. Beshear: 973 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
At least 66,036 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,154.

Forecast

Nice weekend, rain chances return next week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The rest of the weekend looks great! Rain chances return as we head into the new work week.