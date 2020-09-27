Advertisement

No. 5 Florida beats Ole Miss 51-35 in Kiffin’s debut

Kyle Pitts caught four of Kyle Trask’s six touchdown passes.
Florida rolls past Ole Miss 51-35.(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Kyle Pitts caught four of Kyle Trask’s six touchdown passes and No. 5 Florida spoiled the head coaching debut of Mississippi’s Lane Kiffin with a 51-35 victory. Trask completed 30 of 42 passes for 416 yards including touchdown passes of 1, 16, 71 and 17 yards to Pitts.

The star tight end had 170 yards receiving. Trask directed four consecutive touchdown drives that spanned the second and third quarters to build a 41-14 lead for the Gators in their season opener.

Kiffin, the former Tennessee and USC head coach who came to Ole Miss from FAU, had the Rebels' offense humming with quarterback Matt Corral passing for 395 yards.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

