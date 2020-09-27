Advertisement

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new death on Saturday

Gov. Beshear reported the latest coronavirus numbers for Kentucky on Monday.
Gov. Beshear reported the latest coronavirus numbers for Kentucky on Monday.
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments from across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and a new death on Saturday.

Locally, the Johnson County Health Department announced one new death, bringing their county’s total deaths to three. They also announced one new COVID-19 case, in a kid under the age of 18. This brings the county’s total cases to 158.

The Bell County Health Department announced seven new cases bringing their total to 489. 20 of those cases are active.

Harlan County Health Department announced four new cases. Officials with Harlan County Public Schools said in a Facebook post, two staff members at Wallins Elementary have tested positive. The post continued to say the elementary school will remain completing virtual education until October 5th.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department also announced Pulaski County has two new cases. The county as 797 cases.

