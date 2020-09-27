Advertisement

Kentucky Representative Attica Scott denies allegations, calls charges ‘bogus’

By Grace Finerman
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday, Kentucky representative Attica Scott, D-Louisville, was arrested at a demonstration in downtown Louisville. Sunday morning, Scott commented on this arrest at a press conference at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville.

Scott is charged with rioting, failure to disperse, and unlawful assembly. She’s accused of starting a fire at the Louisville public library.

“None of us should have been arrested, none of the hundreds of people who have been arrested this week should have been arrested, but we’re being set up,” Scott says.

Scott blasts the Louisville Metro Police Department for the arrest. She denies allegations of her involvement in the library fire.

“I have fought every year at Frankfort for full budget years for our libraries, how dare LMPD say that I was trying to burn down out library, how absurd, give me a break, some up with some better lie,” Scott says.

Scott says she was with her teenage daughter at the time. She says she was making her way to sanctuary at First Unitarian Church ahead of the city’s 9 p.m. curfew.

Members of the Library Union support Scott, saying they’ve seen no proof she had anything to do with the fire. They say the accusations are inconsistent with her character.

Scott calls the charges bogus and says she’s going to fight everyone. She also says she’ll continuing fighting for justice for Breonna Taylor.

“We are disgusted and disappointed, but we are not surprised, and we are not deterred,” Scott says.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Local COVID-19 numbers Sunday, Pulaski County reaches more than 800 cases

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Hundreds of cases have been reported across Eastern Kentucky since the pandemic started back in March.

News

Hillview Stables offering fall fun for families as Halloween season begins

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The farm offers various fall activities beginning the third Saturday in September every year.

News

Brett Hankison: Former LMPD detective to be arraigned in court Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
Brett Hankison, the former LMPD detective involved in the deadly Breonna Taylor raid, is due to be arraigned in a Jefferson County courtroom Monday.

News

Former Hazard TV anchor dies at age 63, son remembers legacy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Monday at 7:00 p.m., WYMT will re-air the Issues and Answers with Dave Shuffett and Joey Kesler from 2018.

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 192,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

Latest News

State

Gov. Beshear: 456 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths reported Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Gov. Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Sunday.

Regional

UPDATE: Whitley County man found

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department issued a golden alert Sunday for Jerry Lee Veach.

Forecast

Showers and storms return for the new week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Tomorrow evening heavy rain will move across the region.

State

UK investigating approximately ten reports of large gatherings on game day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
UK students have accounted for many of Lexington's latest COVID-19 cases.

Regional

Dr. Carolyn Sundy, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion for SKCTC, dies

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Dr. Carolyn Sundy, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion at SKCTC, died early Sunday morning according to the College's president Dr. Vic Adams.