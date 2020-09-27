Advertisement

Joe Montana, wife block attempted kidnapping of grandchild

In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Joe Montana and his wife, left, Jennifer walk onto the field at Levi's Stadium before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif. Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife confronted a home intruder who attempted to kidnap their grandchild over the weekend, law enforcement confirmed on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Joe Montana and his wife, left, Jennifer walk onto the field at Levi's Stadium before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif. Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife confronted a home intruder who attempted to kidnap their grandchild over the weekend, law enforcement confirmed on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife confronted a home intruder who attempted to kidnap their 9-month-old grandchild over the weekend, law enforcement officials confirmed on Sunday.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Montana told deputies that his grandchild was sleeping in a playpen on Saturday when an unknown woman entered their home in Malibu and grabbed the child. Montana and his wife, Jennifer, confronted the woman, whom authorities later identified as Sodsai Dalzell, tried to “de-escalate the situation” and asked her to give back their grandchild.

After a tussle, law enforcement officials say Jennifer Montana pried the child out of Dalzell’s arms.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out,” the former San Francisco 49ers star tweeted. “Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well. We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time.”

The sheriff’s office says that Dalzell fled the home but was later arrested. She faces kidnapping and burglary charges.

It wasn’t immediately known if Dalzell had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

The sheriff’s office declined to release anymore information, citing that the case was still ongoing.

Montana, 64, retired after the 1994 season, playing 13 years of his 15 year-career with the San Francisco 49ers, which won four Super Bowls with him as starting quarterback.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Federal judge postpones Trump ban on popular app TikTok

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Lawyers for TikTok have pleaded with a U.S. judge to delay the Trump Administration’s ban of the video sharing program from app stores set to take effect at the end of Sunday.

State

Local COVID-19 numbers Sunday, Pulaski County reaches more than 800 cases

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Hundreds of cases have been reported across Eastern Kentucky since the pandemic started back in March.

National Politics

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, according to a report in The New York Times.

News

Hillview Stables offering fall fun for families as Halloween season begins

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The farm offers various fall activities beginning the third Saturday in September every year.

Latest News

News

Brett Hankison: Former LMPD detective to be arraigned in court Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
Brett Hankison, the former LMPD detective involved in the deadly Breonna Taylor raid, is due to be arraigned in a Jefferson County courtroom Monday.

National Politics

Trump, Biden battle over quick confirmation of court pick

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump’s announcement of Barrett for the seat held by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is launching a high-stakes, fast-track election season fight over confirmation of a conservative judge who is expected to shift the court rightward as it reviews health care, abortion access and other hot-button issues.

News

Former Hazard TV anchor dies at age 63, son remembers legacy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Monday at 7:00 p.m., WYMT will re-air the Issues and Answers with Dave Shuffett and Joey Kesler from 2018.

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 192,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

State

Gov. Beshear: 456 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths reported Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Gov. Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Sunday.

National

SCOTUS battle heats up this week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Biden asks congress not to act on the nomination of President Trump's SCOTUS pick.