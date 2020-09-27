Advertisement

Hillview Stables offering fall fun for families as Halloween season begins

The farm offers various fall activities beginning the third Saturday in September every year.
By Cory Sanning
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Fall activities such as pumpkin patches, petting zoos, corn mazes and hayrides are common this time of the year. These festivities draw families to Hillview Stables each year.

“We have all kinds of activities for the kids, we’re open on Saturday’s and Sunday’s from 11 to seven," owner Rick Gregory said.

For 10 years, Hillview Stables has offered fall activities at his farm. Gregory says he likes to mix things up each year.

“I keep adding to it. This year we added camel rides, we have two riding camels this year. And got two more water buffalos," Gregory said.

This year is no different, with the pandemic changing the Halloween season, Gregory wanted to give children fun things to do during the pandemic.

“We do a pumpkin patch every year starting the third Saturday in September and we have all kinds of activites for the kids," said Gregory. "Normally we do school groups, church groups during the week, but that’s pretty much not happening this year because of COVID, but everybody has a great time and we look forward to seeing everyone every year.”

While the train rides, bounce platforms, and the pumpkin patch keeps smiles on the faces of children, Gregory says another activity draws the attention of the kids.

“Probably the animals, they love the animals more," Gregory said. "They love feeding them. I have some baby pigs, I let them hold the baby pigs when I have time.”

Hillview Stables is open on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can click here to see what all Hillview Stables offers and the prices.

