Gov. Beshear: 456 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths reported Sunday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a news release Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 456 new cases and three new deaths in Kentucky.

“That’s three more Kentucky families who are grieving,” the Governor said. “Let’s continue to light our homes and businesses up green and ring our bells at 10 a.m. to let those in mourning know that they are loved and in our thoughts.”

60 of the newly reported cases were from children 18 and younger, ten were children under the age of five with the youngest being just two months old.

At least 66,491 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,157.

“We know we must do better if we want to continue on the path toward regaining the parts of our lives that have been on hold,” the Governor said. “If we want to protect each other and our economy, if we want to get our kids back to school, the message is clear for Team Kentucky: Wear a mask, maintain social distance, wash your hands regularly and avoid crowds.”

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some information will be delayed until Monday.

