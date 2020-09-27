Golden Alert issued for missing Whitley County man

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department has issued a golden alert for a 49-year-old man last seen Saturday afternoon.

Jerry Lee Veach was last seen Saturday around 3:30 p.m. in southern Whitley County. He is described as 5′ 1′' with a thin build, brown hair, and green eyes. He was last seen wearing blue clothes and an Under Armor hat.

Veach is diabetic and requires medication for treatment. Anyone with information on Veach or his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department at (606) 549-6017 or to call 911.

