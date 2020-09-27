Advertisement

Former Hazard TV anchor dies at age 63, son remembers legacy

By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Joey Kesler was one of the last two anchors at WKYH in Hazard. When he was on-air at WKYH, you could find him doing weather and sports when the station became WYMT in 1985.

“Kind of paved the way for young journalist like yourself, which is awesome my dad loved broadcasting graduated from EKU," said Joey’s son, Josh Kesler.

On Friday, Joey died at the age of 63. Two years ago, Kesler and former WKYH news anchor Dave Shuffett reunited on Issues and Answers.

“He loved it so much, he was in it for 30 plus years, him and Dave Shuffett were great friends," added Kesler.

Joey’s broadcasting career continued for 25 years at WOBZ in London.

“He opened his own TV station November 29, 1993. He had TV and radio stations like I said, he loved broadcasting, it was in his blood," said Kesler.

Not only was Joey a broadcaster, but also a father, husband, and ‘Pepaw’ to his 5-year-old grandson Tennyson.

“I am going to show him old videos of his grandfather and cherish him with pictures, I think that will bring it back to him, my dad was one of those people, do what you want to do, do what makes you happy, he will want the best for Tennyson I know he will," said Kesler.

Joey passed down the broadcasting experience to his son Josh. Those are memories that will last a lifetime.

“When I was in high school, I had a job working the camera, got to do a lot of college games for him, a lot of high school games, but just being around him, the man had an ore about him that you just wanted to be around him, he was so funny," said Kesler.

Monday at 7:00 p.m., WYMT will re-air the Issues and Answers with Dave Shuffett and Joey Kesler from 2018.

Steve Hensley WYMT here. I’m saddened to report that one of the early employees of WYMT and one of the last anchors at...

Posted by WYMT on Saturday, September 26, 2020

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

