Dr. Carolyn Sundy, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion for SKCTC, dies

(Credit: Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday Dr. Vic Adams, President of Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKCTC), announced the death of Dr. Carolyn Sundy in a Facebook post.

Dr. Sundy was SKCTC’s Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion and died early Sunday morning according to Dr. Adams.

Dr. Adams called her a “trusted friend and source of wisdom” during his time at SKCTC.

He went on to say “Since becoming president, I have valued her support, kindness, and honesty beyond measure. I loved Carolyn. We all loved her.”

Dr. Sundy, a Harlan native, won the 2019 East Kentucky Leadership Award for Public individual and was a first-generation college student who began working at SKCTC more than forty years ago.

Her experiences, including attending segregated schools much of her life, led her to become an advocate for women, minorities, and low-income students.

“If you were to ask me what I want to be remembered for, it would be for leadership,” Dr. Sundy said in an interview with WYMT in April 2019.

This is a developing story, we will update you as soon as more information becomes available.

