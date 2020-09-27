AP Top 25 college football poll: Florida jumps into top three
(AP) - No. 6 Ohio State, No. 10 Penn State and No. 14 Oregon are back in The Associated Press college football poll weeks before they start playing, creating a Top 25 as unusual as this season.
The Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West and Mid-American Conferences have reversed course and decided to play fall football after initially postponing because of COVID-19 concerns.
None will play until late October at the earliest, but the AP decided all FBS teams planning to play in the fall would be eligible for inclusion in the Top 25.
Most voters put the most highly regarded teams from those late-arriving conferences back into their rankings, but not all did. A few stuck with only teams currently playing.
At the top of the rankings this week, Clemson remained No. 1, followed by Alabama at No. 2.
Here’s how the entire AP Top 25 looks after Week 4:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Florida
4. Georgia
5. Notre Dame
6. Ohio State
7. Auburn
8. Miami (FL)
9. Texas
10. Penn State
11. UCF
12. North Carolina
13. Texas A&M
14. Oregon
15. Cincinnati
16. Mississippi State
17. Oklahoma State
18. Oklahoma
19. Wisconsin
20. LSU
21. Tennessee
22. BYU
23. Michigan
24. Pitt
25. Memphis
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.