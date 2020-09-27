AP Top 25 college football poll: Florida jumps into top three

(AP) - No. 6 Ohio State, No. 10 Penn State and No. 14 Oregon are back in The Associated Press college football poll weeks before they start playing, creating a Top 25 as unusual as this season.

The Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West and Mid-American Conferences have reversed course and decided to play fall football after initially postponing because of COVID-19 concerns.

None will play until late October at the earliest, but the AP decided all FBS teams planning to play in the fall would be eligible for inclusion in the Top 25.

Most voters put the most highly regarded teams from those late-arriving conferences back into their rankings, but not all did. A few stuck with only teams currently playing.

At the top of the rankings this week, Clemson remained No. 1, followed by Alabama at No. 2.

Here’s how the entire AP Top 25 looks after Week 4:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Florida

4. Georgia

5. Notre Dame

6. Ohio State

7. Auburn

8. Miami (FL)

9. Texas

10. Penn State

11. UCF

12. North Carolina

13. Texas A&M

14. Oregon

15. Cincinnati

16. Mississippi State

17. Oklahoma State

18. Oklahoma

19. Wisconsin

20. LSU

21. Tennessee

22. BYU

23. Michigan

24. Pitt

25. Memphis

