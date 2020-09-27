Advertisement

Amber Alert for Maryland child canceled; police searching for suspect

This image shows 35-year-old Keith Kyle.
This image shows 35-year-old Keith Kyle.(Source: Maryland State Police)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(Gray News) – An Amber Alert issued Sunday morning for a 9-month-old Maryland girl was canceled early Sunday afternoon after she was found unharmed.

Brady Eliza Sellers was believed to be with 35-year-old Keith Randall Kyle. The two were last seen in Grantsville, Maryland, before the Amber Alert was issued.

Maryland State Police tweeted that Brady was found unharmed in Myersdale, Pennsylvania, but that authorities were still searching for Kyle.

Kyle was believed to have been driving a blue Mazda with the Maryland tag 9ED0360 when the alert was issued.

Authorities said to call 911 if Kyle is spotted.

