WATCH: High-scoring affairs, tributes highlight Week 3 of the high school football season
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are highlights from our games on Friday night.
No. 6 Paintsville 54, Hazard 0
North Laurel 47, South Laurel 14
No. 2 Pikeville 58, Henry Clay 41
Lexington Christian 45, Williamsburg 7
No. 5 Southwestern 22, No. 10 Knox Central 20
No. 8 Pulaski County 50, Whitley County 36
Corbin 49, Leslie County 0
No. 4 Belfry 53, Magoffin County 20
No. 1 Johnson Central 47, Simon Kenton 17
Letcher Central 20, Perry Central 7
Pike Central 70, Floyd Central 50
Phelps 54, Betsy Layne 26
Harlan 22, Berea 20
