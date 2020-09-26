Advertisement

WATCH: High-scoring affairs, tributes highlight Week 3 of the high school football season

North Laurel honors Robinson family
North Laurel honors Robinson family(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are highlights from our games on Friday night.

No. 6 Paintsville 54, Hazard 0

North Laurel 47, South Laurel 14

No. 2 Pikeville 58, Henry Clay 41

Lexington Christian 45, Williamsburg 7

No. 5 Southwestern 22, No. 10 Knox Central 20

No. 8 Pulaski County 50, Whitley County 36

Corbin 49, Leslie County 0

No. 4 Belfry 53, Magoffin County 20

No. 1 Johnson Central 47, Simon Kenton 17

Letcher Central 20, Perry Central 7

Pike Central 70, Floyd Central 50

Phelps 54, Betsy Layne 26

Harlan 22, Berea 20

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

