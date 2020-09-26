Advertisement

UK hosts socially distanced watch party for season opener

Hundreds of students attended the socially distanced event.
Hundreds of students attended the socially distanced event.(WKYT)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of University of Kentucky students attended a socially distanced watch party for the Wildcats' season opener against Auburn Saturday.

The students watched the game on the big scoreboard at Kentucky Proud Park. Several different campus groups worked to make the event feel like a real stadium experience despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UK band, cheerleaders and dancers brought the game day excitement while staying socially distant.

“It’s kind of like a Caturday but scaled down," said UK student Maleah Abner. "We’ve got the band here, we’ve got the dance team here, we’ve got the cheerleaders here. It’s just a really fun experience.”

Organizers said they’re not sure yet if game day will return to Kentucky Proud Park, but they said they loved seeing the students come out to enjoy themselves in a safe way.

The Wildcats fell to the Auburn Tigers 9-13.

