Tenn. man dies in Great Smoky Mountains

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A man has died in the Great Smoky Mountains Friday after suffering cardiac distress.

Great Smoky National Park rangers responded to a report of a man in cardiac distress along Laurel Creek Road Friday around 1:50 p.m.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Zachary Brown of Portland, Tenn.

According to a release, Brown was standing along the roadside with his family when he experienced a cardiac event.

Rangers performed CPR until American Medical Response responded to the scene and transported Brown to Blount Memorial Hospital.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

