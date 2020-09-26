Advertisement

Tenn. man dies in Great Smoky Mountains

A Tenn. man has died in the Great Smoky Mountains Friday after suffering cardiac distress.
Late afternoon light illuminates the tunnel on Laurel Creek Road in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. / Source: (Kristina Plaas/ GSMNP)
Late afternoon light illuminates the tunnel on Laurel Creek Road in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. / Source: (Kristina Plaas/ GSMNP)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A man has died in the Great Smoky Mountains Friday after suffering cardiac distress.

Great Smoky National Park rangers responded to a report of a man in cardiac distress along Laurel Creek Road Friday around 1:50 p.m.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Zachary Brown of Portland, Tenn.

According to a release, Brown was standing along the roadside with his family when he experienced a cardiac event.

Rangers performed CPR until American Medical Response responded to the scene and transported Brown to Blount Memorial Hospital.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

