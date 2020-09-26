Sheriff: Hyden man found with meth, perscription drugs during traffic stop

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office says that a traffic stop Wednesday led to the recovery of meth, Xanax and other prescription drugs from a man’s car.

They say a Mercury SUV was pulled over after crossing the centerline, and the driver appeared to become increasingly nervous as deputies approached him.

56-year-old Scott Hazlett was asked to step out of his car and then consented to a search. Deputies then found a $10 bill rolled up with what they believe to be crystal meth and six clonazepam tablets in an unmarked pill bottle. Inside the gas cap, they found another bag of crystal meth along with 21 suboxone tablets, half a Xanax tablet and four clonazepam tablets.

Deputies also found two hydrocodone pills and $1,300 in his pockets.

Hazlett was sent to the Leslie County Detention Center.

