Scores from around the Commonwealth from Week 3 of the high school football season
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/AP) - Here are all the scores from around the Commonwealth of Kentucky on September 25. The story will become updated as they become available.
Adair Co. 26, Hart Co. 16
Ashland Blazer 44, Bourbon Co. 6
Bardstown 58, LaRue Co. 16
Beechwood 35, Ryle 14
Belfry 59, Magoffin Co. 20
Bethlehem 44, Lynn Camp 7
Bishop Brossart 35, Cov. Holy Cross 7
Boyd Co. 27, Harrison Co. 19
Boyle Co. 46, Highlands 7
Caldwell Co. 50, Ballard Memorial 8
Calloway Co. 14, Hopkinsville 7
Collins 21, Madison Southern 13
Conner 40, Boone Co. 0
Corbin 49, Leslie Co. 0
Cov. Catholic 47, Cooper 0
Crittenden Co. 35, Murray 14
Danville 28, Wayne Co. 24
Daviess Co. 56, Marshall Co. 6
Dayton 30, Bracken Co. 8
Dixie Heights 26, Madison Central 14
East Carter 36, Tolsia, W.Va. 21
Elizabethtown 76, Nelson Co. 0
Greenwood 49, Barren Co. 13
Hancock Co. 48, Butler Co. 8
Harlan 22, Berea 20
Johnson Central 47, Simon Kenton 17
Letcher County Central 20, Perry Co. Central 7
Lex. Bryan Station 41, Lex. Lafayette 0
Lex. Christian 45, Williamsburg 7
Lexington Catholic 44, Lex. Tates Creek 13
Lincoln Co. 54, Anderson Co. 14
Lloyd Memorial 54, Bellevue 0
Loveland, Ohio 48, Holmes 14
Martin County 14, Bath Co. 10
Mason Co. 47, Pendleton Co. 14
McCracken County 45, Apollo 21
McLean Co. 58, Hopkins Co. Central 34
Mercer Co. 31, Lou. Christian Academy 28, OT
Monroe Co. 31, Green Co. 20
Newport Central Catholic 17, Newport 14
Nicholas Co. 38, Ludlow 16
North Hardin 40, Bullitt East 0
North Laurel 47, South Laurel 14
Oldham County 17, Campbell Co. 14
Owensboro 57, Ohio Co. 7
Owensboro Catholic 43, Todd Co. Central 16
Paducah Tilghman 63, Trigg Co. 26
Paintsville 54, Hazard 0
Phelps 54, Betsy Layne 26
Pikeville 58, Lex. Henry Clay 41
Powell Co. 48, Lewis Co. 24
Prestonsburg 29, East Ridge 26
Pulaski Co. 50, Whitley Co. 36
Raceland 48, Greenup Co. 20
Russell 51, Fleming Co. 0
Russell Co. 63, Warren Central 22
Scott Co. 42, George Rogers Clark 14
Somerset 41, Russellville 9
South Oldham 47, North Oldham 21
South Warren 36, Glasgow 0
Southwestern 22, Knox Central 20
Spencer Co. 50, Marion Co. 27
Taylor Co. 49, Casey Co. 7
Walton-Verona 34, Gallatin Co. 8
Warren East 28, Edmonson Co. 18
Washington Co. 29, Thomas Nelson 13
West Carter 53, Shelby Valley 14
West Jessamine 36, East Jessamine 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bowling Green vs. Corbin, ccd.
Breathitt Co. vs. Knott Co. Central, ccd.
Estill Co. vs. Rockcastle Co., ccd.
Franklin Co. vs. Shelby Co., ccd.
Jackson Co. vs. Garrard Co., ccd.
Metcalfe Co. vs. Clinton Co., ccd.
Morgan Co. vs. Middlesboro, ccd.
Webster Co. vs. Caverna, ccd.
Western Hills vs. Pineville, ccd.
Woodford Co. vs. Frankfort, ccd.