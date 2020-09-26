Scores from around the Commonwealth from Week 3 of the high school football season

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/AP) - Here are all the scores from around the Commonwealth of Kentucky on September 25. The story will become updated as they become available.

Adair Co. 26, Hart Co. 16

Ashland Blazer 44, Bourbon Co. 6

Bardstown 58, LaRue Co. 16

Beechwood 35, Ryle 14

Belfry 59, Magoffin Co. 20

Bethlehem 44, Lynn Camp 7

Bishop Brossart 35, Cov. Holy Cross 7

Boyd Co. 27, Harrison Co. 19

Boyle Co. 46, Highlands 7

Caldwell Co. 50, Ballard Memorial 8

Calloway Co. 14, Hopkinsville 7

Collins 21, Madison Southern 13

Conner 40, Boone Co. 0

Corbin 49, Leslie Co. 0

Cov. Catholic 47, Cooper 0

Crittenden Co. 35, Murray 14

Danville 28, Wayne Co. 24

Daviess Co. 56, Marshall Co. 6

Dayton 30, Bracken Co. 8

Dixie Heights 26, Madison Central 14

East Carter 36, Tolsia, W.Va. 21

Elizabethtown 76, Nelson Co. 0

Greenwood 49, Barren Co. 13

Hancock Co. 48, Butler Co. 8

Harlan 22, Berea 20

Johnson Central 47, Simon Kenton 17

Letcher County Central 20, Perry Co. Central 7

Lex. Bryan Station 41, Lex. Lafayette 0

Lex. Christian 45, Williamsburg 7

Lexington Catholic 44, Lex. Tates Creek 13

Lincoln Co. 54, Anderson Co. 14

Lloyd Memorial 54, Bellevue 0

Loveland, Ohio 48, Holmes 14

Martin County 14, Bath Co. 10

Mason Co. 47, Pendleton Co. 14

McCracken County 45, Apollo 21

McLean Co. 58, Hopkins Co. Central 34

Mercer Co. 31, Lou. Christian Academy 28, OT

Monroe Co. 31, Green Co. 20

Newport Central Catholic 17, Newport 14

Nicholas Co. 38, Ludlow 16

North Hardin 40, Bullitt East 0

North Laurel 47, South Laurel 14

Oldham County 17, Campbell Co. 14

Owensboro 57, Ohio Co. 7

Owensboro Catholic 43, Todd Co. Central 16

Paducah Tilghman 63, Trigg Co. 26

Paintsville 54, Hazard 0

Phelps 54, Betsy Layne 26

Pikeville 58, Lex. Henry Clay 41

Powell Co. 48, Lewis Co. 24

Prestonsburg 29, East Ridge 26

Pulaski Co. 50, Whitley Co. 36

Raceland 48, Greenup Co. 20

Russell 51, Fleming Co. 0

Russell Co. 63, Warren Central 22

Scott Co. 42, George Rogers Clark 14

Somerset 41, Russellville 9

South Oldham 47, North Oldham 21

South Warren 36, Glasgow 0

Southwestern 22, Knox Central 20

Spencer Co. 50, Marion Co. 27

Taylor Co. 49, Casey Co. 7

Walton-Verona 34, Gallatin Co. 8

Warren East 28, Edmonson Co. 18

Washington Co. 29, Thomas Nelson 13

West Carter 53, Shelby Valley 14

West Jessamine 36, East Jessamine 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bowling Green vs. Corbin, ccd.

Breathitt Co. vs. Knott Co. Central, ccd.

Estill Co. vs. Rockcastle Co., ccd.

Franklin Co. vs. Shelby Co., ccd.

Jackson Co. vs. Garrard Co., ccd.

Metcalfe Co. vs. Clinton Co., ccd.

Morgan Co. vs. Middlesboro, ccd.

Webster Co. vs. Caverna, ccd.

Western Hills vs. Pineville, ccd.

Woodford Co. vs. Frankfort, ccd.