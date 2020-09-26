Restoration Ministries hosts prayer walk through downtown Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members walked through downtown Corbin praying for the community, nation, and world.

“This is not about us as a church, Restoration Ministries, it’s not about us as individuals it’s about being a light,” said Larry Dickerson, Associate Pastor of Restoration Ministries.

Multiple denominations came together to walk and pray.

“We thought this would be a great time to get together with fellow Christians and see the fact that so many different churches are here, it’s really uplifting," said Andy Dunn, Pastor of St. Paul’s Anglican Church.

Organizer Rubie Smith said her heart has been heavy since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“We couldn’t have church and we couldn’t have our addiction groups to meet or anything, and we lost eight people through the addiction," said Smith.

Remembering those who died and praying for restoration.

“Our church is called Restoration and we believe that God can restore, and our pastor says so many times, I don’t care where you’ve been, I only care where you’re going and that’s where our church is based on," added Smith.

Staying hopeful for the future.

“I just hope people are inspired, people realize there’s still hope in the communities," said Dickerson.

