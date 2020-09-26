Advertisement

Protests continue for third night in Lexington, groups wanting law enforcement accountability

By Grason Passmore
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Protests continue in downtown Lexington Friday night.

A smaller group than the past few nights, but people still made speeches and held up their signs outside of the courthouse.

Six people were arrested during protests. A police spokesperson told our partners at the Herald Leader those arrested were charged with disorderly conduct for standing in an intersection.

A protester with the Lexington Police Department Accountability group says they’ve been holding weekly protests for the past few months.

He told WKYT they’ve been meeting and marching the past few nights in particular because they’re upset with the decision made in the Breonna Taylor case.

The group says they want to hold law enforcement and city and state leaders accountable. They say one way to do that is to garner attention for their cause by speaking for crowds downtown, holding up their signs and marching through the city.

“People are starting to see that we’re not taken care of, as a whole," protester Jesus Gonzalez said. "I feel like that’s kind of bridging some sort of connection and people are able to emphasize more with the movement. And seeing it more has kind of opened their eyes.”

Protesters say they expect to be out in front of the courthouse again Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Miscues hamper Kentucky, Wildcats fall to No. 8 Auburn in season opener

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Willie Hope
Kentucky drops to 0-1 on the season. They take on Ole Miss in the season opener on October 3.

State

22 arrests made in Friday night protests continuing past curfew in Louisville

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Protesters in downtown Louisville marched back from NuLu to Jefferson Square Park after an unlawful assembly was declared Friday.

Regional

Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Saturday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
The VDH reported new cases across southwest Virginia on Saturday.

Regional

West Virginia Covid-19 update

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Two additional deaths reported in the Mountain State.

Regional

Tenn. man dies in Great Smoky Mountains

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A man has died in the Great Smoky Mountains Friday after suffering cardiac distress.

Latest News

State

Kentuckians without unemployment funds struggle to make ends meet

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
"If I don’t have something like in the next week, I have to move with my two kids.”

Crime

Sheriff: Hyden man found with meth, perscription drugs during traffic stop

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A traffic stop led to a drug bust in Leslie County Wednesday.

Sports

Watch: Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
For Friday night’s Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week, Paintsville will take on Hazard.

News

Beattyville police warning of scam

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Police say there have been several people in Lee County that have been contacted by someone saying that they are from the Social Security Administration.

News

Charter Communications donates $20,000 to Red Bird Mission School

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Senator Stivers met with Red Bird officials about the needs for the school year. After hearing the needs, he reached out to Charter Communications to see if they could help.