Protests continue for third night in Lexington, groups wanting law enforcement accountability

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Protests continue in downtown Lexington Friday night.

A smaller group than the past few nights, but people still made speeches and held up their signs outside of the courthouse.

Six people were arrested during protests. A police spokesperson told our partners at the Herald Leader those arrested were charged with disorderly conduct for standing in an intersection.

A protester with the Lexington Police Department Accountability group says they’ve been holding weekly protests for the past few months.

He told WKYT they’ve been meeting and marching the past few nights in particular because they’re upset with the decision made in the Breonna Taylor case.

The group says they want to hold law enforcement and city and state leaders accountable. They say one way to do that is to garner attention for their cause by speaking for crowds downtown, holding up their signs and marching through the city.

“People are starting to see that we’re not taken care of, as a whole," protester Jesus Gonzalez said. "I feel like that’s kind of bridging some sort of connection and people are able to emphasize more with the movement. And seeing it more has kind of opened their eyes.”

Protesters say they expect to be out in front of the courthouse again Saturday and Sunday.

