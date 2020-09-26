Advertisement

Pikeville’s Zac Lockhart sets multiple state records vs. Henry Clay

By Willie Hope
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Before the season, many wondered how Pikeville would replace production at the receiver position after losing its top three wideouts. Zac Lockhart has answered that question in full so far.

The junior caught 17 passes for 388 yards and 7 touchdowns on Friday night at Henry Clay. the 388 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns are both state records, while the 17 receptions are third all-time in the state and a Class A record.

Lockhart helped QB Isaac McNamee to 419 passing yards and 7 touchdowns, all of which Lockhart caught.

The Panthers are on a bye week for Week 4.

