Pikeville’s Zac Lockhart sets multiple state records vs. Henry Clay

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Before the season, many wondered how Pikeville would replace production at the receiver position after losing its top three wideouts. Zac Lockhart has answered that question in full so far.

The junior caught 17 passes for 388 yards and 7 touchdowns on Friday night at Henry Clay. the 388 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns are both state records, while the 17 receptions are third all-time in the state and a Class A record.

Unofficial stats, stress unofficial. Thank you to Henry Clay for providing these in-game stats. Zac Lockhart finishes with 17 receptions, 388 yards, 7 TDs. #HailPikeville pic.twitter.com/gBKDhg19Ca — PHS Panther Football (@PikevilleHSFB) September 26, 2020

Wait for it ... TOUCHDOWN! @PikevilleHSFB @McnameeIsaac to Zac Lockhart with the grab on the line on a 4th and 10. Panthers go up 39-28 as 3Q winds down. pic.twitter.com/R16c2YKkmx — Jared Peck (@HLpreps) September 26, 2020

“A night to remember” and an all-time performance out of @PikevilleHSFB’s @zac10ckhart Zac Lockhart. 7 TDs, 388 yards in a game are both now No. 1 all-time. 17 receptions in a game are tied third all-time. Panthers win 58-41 pic.twitter.com/0aTxK2HH1l — Jared Peck (@HLpreps) September 26, 2020

Lockhart helped QB Isaac McNamee to 419 passing yards and 7 touchdowns, all of which Lockhart caught.

The Panthers are on a bye week for Week 4.

