Nice weekend, rain chances return next week

Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling(WYMT)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It looks like we are in for another nice weekend! Those dry and comfortable conditions we saw today continue for tomorrow.

Tonight

This evening we will continue to see that mixture of sun and clouds. As we head overnight we will see temperatures get cooler and drop into the low 60s for overnight lows. Fog will start to build up early Sunday morning, so be cautious if you are going to be on those roads late.

Sunday

Those highs will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s Sunday. We will also see yet another day of dry conditions with a mixture of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will also remain in the low 60s. We will bring back a few stray rain chances overnight Sunday into Monday.

Extended Forecast

Two cold front moves in next week! The first one arrives Monday into Tuesday. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 50s. Rain chances look to increase Monday evening into Tuesday.

By Tuesday, we will be feeling the effect of that cold front. Highs on Tuesday are expected to only get into the mid-60s. Tuesday also looks soggy the majority of the day with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday we see those dry and sunny conditions return, however, we get to keep the cooler temperatures too with highs remaining in the mid-60s. Overnight lows stay in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The next front then moves in as we head into Thursday. This front looks a little drier than the previous one, only providing some stray chances Thursday afternoon. Highs will remain in the mid-60s but by nighttime, we will begin to see another cooldown. Overnight lows drop into the low 40s getting pretty chilly.

The rest of the week highs could drop into the upper 50s to low 60s!

