Miscues hamper Kentucky, Wildcats fall to No. 8 Auburn in season opener

AUBURN, Ala. (WYMT) - Kentucky couldn’t recover from three turnovers at Jordan-Hare Stadium, including two in the fourth quarter, falling to No. 8 Auburn in the season opener, 29-13.

In his first start since injuring his knee vs. Eastern Michigan on September 14, 2019, Terry Wilson was 24/37 for 239 yards and a touchdown. However, Wilson had an interception and a fumble.

The Cats and Tigers went back and forth in the first half. Kentucky got on the board first with a 35-yard Kavosiey Smoke run with 6:44 to go in the first quarter. Auburn responded quickly with a drive that took just over two minutes, ending in D.J. Williams one-yard touchdown run. Bo Nix found John Samuel Shenker for the two-point conversion to give Auburn an 8-7 lead.

The two teams traded defensive stops on fourth downs in the second quarter. The Wildcats had a chance to take the lead towards the end of the first half. Kentucky thought Chris Rodriguez got into the end zone on a 3rd and 1 run, but was ruled short by the officials.

A couple plays later, Terry Wilson threw a pick-six to Roger McCreary. However, the play was called back because of targeting on Derick Hall. Hall was ejected from the game.

In the second half, Kentucky went three and out twice, resulting in a Bo Nix to Seth Williams to make it 15-7. Kentucky responded with a four-plus minute drive where Terry Wilson found Akeem Hayes to cap off the drive. The Wildcats failed on the two-point conversion, resulting in a 15-13 deficit heading into the fourth quarter for the Wildcats.

After an Auburn three and out to start the fourth quarter, Kentucky had a chance to take the lead, but Terry Wilson fumbled the ball on 3rd and four. Auburn took the ball 23 yards in five plays, ending with a Bo Nix fade to Seth Williams for his second touchdown of the day.

The Tigers padded their lead with Nix’s third TD pass of the day, this time to Eli Stove to make it 29-13 with 8:17 to go after a failed fake punt attempt from the Wildcats.

Kentucky looks to rebound on Saturday, October 3 when they host Ole Miss.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.