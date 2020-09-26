Advertisement

Jackson County hosts ‘Back the Blue’ rally

By Cory Sanning
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCKEE, Ky. (WYMT) - Members of the Jackson County community gathered in support of law enforcement Saturday.

Gathering at McKee Baptist Church, dozens of people showed up for a six-hour-long event that included musical performances, food vendors, a horse staple and a dunk booth.

They said it was their mission to show that one police officer’s mistake does not define an entire organization.

“It’s very unfair to those that are doing their job and those that are really sacrificing and laying it all on the line to protect citizens," Jackson County judge-executive Shane Gabbard said. "It’s very frustrating when you see them getting disrespected so bad.”

For Dana Douglas, that is what inspired them to participate in this rally, to make those in blue feel appreciated.

“I wouldn’t have missed it for anything," Douglas said. "And we immediately reached out and said we want to find a way to participate and be involved because our law enforcement’s been there for us over and over again.”

Seeing the turnout, Jackson County Sheriff Paul Hayes says he could not help but feel thankful.

“It gives me hope when I see the people that are coming here and showing support for law enforcement in general," Hayes said. "Not just for the Sheriff’s Office, for the state police, all local law enforcement officers.”

