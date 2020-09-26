Gov. Beshear: 973 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a news release Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 973 new cases and five new deaths in Kentucky.

“Folks, right now we are on pace to have the single highest week in terms of positive cases that we’ve ever had,” said Gov. Beshear. “We simply have to do better. Please wear a mask. Sadly, sometimes I’m seeing less of these out there than more. This will save lives.”

132 of the newly reported cases were from children 18 and younger, 18 were children under the age of five with the youngest being only two months old.

At least 66,036 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,154.

“We’ve already lost more than 200,000 Americans. Do your part as Team Kentucky, do your patriotic duty, mask up, Kentucky. It may save the life of someone you know," said Governor Beshear.

The positive rate is at 4.42 percent. 11,750 people have recovered from the virus.

1,354,92 Kentuckians have received tests.

Kentucky COVID-19 info 9/26 (wymt)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

