Drive-thru flu shot clinic available at Baptist Health Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Baptist Health Corbin is offering a drive-thru flu shot clinic as flu season approaches.

The clinic is located at the Baptist Health Medical Group - Occupational Medicine office. One staff member tells WYMT the flu shots not only help protect yourself but others as well.

“It is more important this year during the COVID-19 pandemic because you do want to protect yourself from the flu and also getting the flu vaccine does protect the more vulnerable population," said Certified Medical Assistant, Latosha Colwell. “There are some forms you can fill out online and have those ready when you pull in, we’ll actually meet you at your vehicle, you can just give your papers to the MA,” added Colwell.

Next Saturday, October 3, the clinic will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Occupational Medicine office in Corbin. You can also get a flu shot at the Baptist Health Family Medicine offices in Williamsburg, Corbin, and Barbourville.

