Drive-thru flu shot clinic available at Baptist Health Corbin

Drive-thru flu shot clinic
Drive-thru flu shot clinic(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Baptist Health Corbin is offering a drive-thru flu shot clinic as flu season approaches.

The clinic is located at the Baptist Health Medical Group - Occupational Medicine office. One staff member tells WYMT the flu shots not only help protect yourself but others as well.

“It is more important this year during the COVID-19 pandemic because you do want to protect yourself from the flu and also getting the flu vaccine does protect the more vulnerable population," said Certified Medical Assistant, Latosha Colwell. “There are some forms you can fill out online and have those ready when you pull in, we’ll actually meet you at your vehicle, you can just give your papers to the MA,” added Colwell.

Next Saturday, October 3, the clinic will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Occupational Medicine office in Corbin. You can also get a flu shot at the Baptist Health Family Medicine offices in Williamsburg, Corbin, and Barbourville.

For more information click here.

Baptist Health Corbin offers drive-through flu clinic To help maintain physical distancing, Baptist Health Corbin will...

Posted by Baptist Health Corbin on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

