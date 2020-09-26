Advertisement

“Drag Pipe” organization raises money for family after three-year-old is critically injured in a car wreck

Danni Lou spent 43 days at UK Medical Center.
By Grace Finerman
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN CO., Ky. (WKYT) -

At the beginning of the summer, a terrifying car crash put a three-year-old girl from Lincoln County in the hospital for more than a month. Doctors say that girl was paralyzed, but the family refused to give up.

At the beginning of June, devastation. Jamie West had an aneurysm while driving. She passed out and the car crashed, pinning three-year-old Danni Lou to the dashboard.

“Not getting to be herself, it’s not fair, it’s not,” Jamie says.

“They told us there would be no point going forward because she would be paralyzed from the waist down and be like a vegetable,” Jamie says. “I don’t understand why it couldn’t have just been me.”

But then... a miracle.

Danni Lou started moving her arms and legs, trying to talk, and showing emotion.

“They was like were astound we don’t know she’s capable of doing that,” Jaime says.

Saturday Drag Pipe, a group that rides motorcycles to help the community, is hosting a ride in honor of Danni Lou’s 4th birthday on Tuesday. They’re hoping to help raise much-needed money for medical equipment.

Danni Lou still needs help to breathe most of the time and has a way to go. As a mom, Jamie believes one thing for sure.

“She’s gonna walk again,” Jaime says.

If you’re interested in donating to the West family to help them afford expensive care, you can reach out at Danni Lou’s Facebook, “Prayers for Danni Lou.”

