Weekend Forecast: Soggy at times on Friday, drying out Saturday and Sunday

WYMT Regular Rain
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:12 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Umbrella weather continues for most of your Friday, but there is some “light” at the end of the tunnel.

Today and Tonight

Foggy and soggy. Those are two words that can sum up the first half of the day. Some pockets of rain could be on the heavier side early, especially in the southern counties. I do think we keep the clouds around all day, but some peeks of sun are possible late. Highs will struggle to get into the upper 60s to around 70 with the cloud cover. The deeper into the day we get, the less the rain chances are.

Outside of a few stray showers, I think we’re dry by football time. The clouds will gradually decrease through the evening and overnight hours and some fog is likely late. Lows will drop to around 60.

Weekend Forecast

After a few morning clouds on Saturday, the sunshine finally returns. It will be a little warmer too. Highs look to be around 80 both days and drop into the low 60s both nights. Saturday night looks mostly clear, but clouds and some rain chances return to the region Sunday during the overnight hours.

Extended Forecast

Fall will make its presence felt next week, even more than it already has, in the form of two big cold fronts. They come back to back Monday and Tuesday. Scattered rain chances are likely both days and some stray rain chances could linger into Wednesday. Here’s where you’re going to tell the big difference: Monday’s high is 77, Tuesday’s is 68, Wednesday’s is 64. See a pattern here? We could be down to around 60 for a high by the end of next week. The drop in low temperatures will be noticeable too, possibly getting into the upper 30s by Friday night.

