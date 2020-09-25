Advertisement

“We all got in for a different reason”: AdventHealth employees reflect during Suicide Prevention Month

More than 400￼ health care providers commit suicide￼ each year. The￼ Clinical Mission Integration￼ department hosted an event reminding healthcare workers why they joined the profession they did.
By Tommy Pool
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - September is Suicide Prevention Month. Millions of Americans suffer from mental health causes no matter what profession they are in. Like health care, many professions have gotten tougher for employees because of the coronavirus global pandemic.

“Life, in general, is just more mentally exhausting for people in general, our patients,” said D.O., Angela Rice. “It takes a little bit longer to see a patient to answer their questions or to Comfort Them and to give them guidance doing this time￼￼￼￼.”

Even before the pandemic, healthcare workers struggle with mental health each and every year.

“Over 400 providers a year commit suicide,” said Clinical Mission Integration￼ Specialist Steven Napier.

Napier’s position at AdventHealth Manchester focuses on employee’s well-being. That is why he created Stories From the Heart three years ago.

￼￼ “One of the things that they do is they will actually talk to some patients and have little clips and things that different people have done that have touched the patient’s lives and I think that’s why we all do this. To be able to impact somebody’s life in a positive way,” Said nurse practitioner Betty Sizemore.￼

The event allows healthcare professionals to share stories that have inspired or challenged them to keep going￼ throughout their careers.

“Not only does it help them remind themselves of the why, but it also allows their coworkers to grow more and learn more about their coworkers,” said Napier.

Hoping to provide emotional support and prevent employee burnout.￼

“Working a job and you’ve been there for a while sometimes it’s easy to forget what I even started so this is a really reflect why we do what we do,” said Napier.

Each year the event has a theme providing an icebreaker before the heart to heart conversation. This year’s theme was scrubs and boots. ￼￼￼￼

