HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats football season has finally arrived. The Cats are set to take on Auburn on Saturday at Noon ET on the SEC Network. The return of the season means the return of Kentucky football’s hype videos to get you ready for Saturday’s showdown. Watch and enjoy!

The wait is coming to a close.

Let's go do it, #BBN 😼🏈 pic.twitter.com/YCuES4MZEX — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) September 24, 2020

