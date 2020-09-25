Virginia Gov. Northam, First Lady test positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – CBS affiliate WJHL reports Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam have both tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the pair were notified on Wednesday evening that a member of the governor’s residence staff had developed symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say the employee worked closely within the Northam’s living quarters.

The governor and first lady were tested on Thursday. The release states Governor Northam is experiencing no symptoms and his wife has mild symptoms as of Friday morning.

They will both isolate for the next 10 days and monitor their symptoms.