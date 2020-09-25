Advertisement

USA Drone Port, UK Rural Health team up for drone services in Knott and Perry counties

USA Drone Port, UK Rural Health team up for drone services in Knott and Perry counties
USA Drone Port, UK Rural Health team up for drone services in Knott and Perry counties(USA Drone Port)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - USA Drone Port and the University fo Kentucky Rural Health are partnering in ‘Project Jericho.’

“We have to prove this through research methodologically, this is what the university is helping us with, to be able to go through tiny steps and to show to the FAA, and also show to the medical community that this is feasible that this is a viable method of doing it," said Executive Director of USA Drone Port, Bart Massey.

Director of the Center of Excellence in Rural Health, Fran Feltner, said through a grant, they were able to partner with USA Drone Port.

“The community health workers are here training so that they can be certified with the drone port, so it’s a new adventure one that we’ve not had before,” said Feltner.

The drones will be used to deliver much needed medical and personal supplies throughout Knott and Perry counties.

“As you know, COVID-19 hit, some of them are without basic things, hand sanitizer, you know, masks so doing this will be a way to come in contact with them without actually coming in contact with them and getting them their needs," said Community Health Worker with Kentucky Homeplace, Carole Frazier.

Frazier is training to learn how to fly a drone to help meet her clients' needs.

“Some of them don’t have a telephone, some of them don’t have a caregiver or a family member that can help them, I’m like their person to go to, so it’s up to me to try to help them with their needs, so this would be one way of helping them," added Frazier.

The drones not only are useful during the pandemic but during storms as well.

“Wouldn’t it be neat if you could take a drone and go across that river that’s risen and drop a package at their house so they have their insulin and don’t have to worry about their medication," added Massey.

Massey also said Hazard Community and Techincal College has supported the USA Drone Port during ‘Project Jericho.’

Read Dr. Jennifer Lindon’s full statement below:

We are excited to be at the USA Drone Port this morning to announce a partnership with University of Kentucky Rural Health and package delivery training of PPE supplies. Project Jericho

Posted by USA Drone Port on Friday, September 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Red Bird Mission Donation 4:30 p.m.

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

Red Bird Mission Donation 5:30 p.m.

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

State

One dead after fatal crash in Perry County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The crash happened at KY-1087 on Thursday.

News

Floyd County Clerk battling cancer surprises coworkers with visit 4 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Latest News

State

Gov. Beshear: 930 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths reported Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

The Iron Patriot cheers on Lincoln County football

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
During the fall in Lincoln County, Friday nights consist of football. The Lincoln County Patriots have great support and a massive military truck.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new deaths on Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Laurel County crossed the 800 case threshold this week. Several other counties in the mountains have between 400 and 700 cases.

State

Reports: Reds Broadcaster Thom Brennaman has resigned

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WYMT News
Reports were announced on Twitter of Tom Brennaman's resignation.

State

UK warns students about large gatherings ahead of first football game

Updated: 2 hours ago
The University of Kentucky is a big part of the Lexington community, and the city’s COVID-19 case total.

State

Repairs coming to Mountain Parkway, road will be closed temporarily

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The repairs will be completed by October 31st.