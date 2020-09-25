Advertisement

Tornado touches down in Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A tornado touched down in Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon.

According to information from the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the tornado touched down around 74th Avenue North. Photos taken by fire crews show beach chairs and umbrellas strewn about on the shore.

Damage appears to be very minimal at this time. Stay with WMBF News for more information as it comes in.

Viewer-submitted videos can be seen below. WARNING: Some of the videos contain graphic language.

If you have photos or videos of the tornado, upload them here.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Red Bird Mission Donation 4:30 p.m.

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

USA Drone Port, UK Rural Health team up for drone services in Knott and Perry counties

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Director of the Center of Excellence in Rural Health, Fran Feltner, said through a grant for UK Cares grant they were able to partner with USA Drone Port.

Coronavirus

Virus cases rise in US heartland, home to anti-mask feelings

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, NICKY FORSTER and JOCELYN NOVECK Associated Press
The spread has created new problems at hospitals, schools and colleges in the Midwest, as well as in parts of the West.

National

GOP expecting Trump to tap Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Republicans are expecting President Donald Trump to announce Saturday that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court as he aims to put a historic stamp on the high court just weeks before the election.

Latest News

News

Red Bird Mission Donation 5:30 p.m.

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

National

Tornado touches down in Myrtle Beach

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
A tornado touched down in Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon.

State

One dead after fatal crash in Perry County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The crash happened at KY-1087 on Thursday.

News

Floyd County Clerk battling cancer surprises coworkers with visit 4 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

‘He’s a fighter’: Floyd County Clerk battling cancer surprises coworkers with visit

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Chris Waugh has been out of the state receiving treatments for cancer, but he broke free from his isolation Wednesday to drop in on a meeting with his co-workers.

State

Gov. Beshear: 930 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths reported Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.