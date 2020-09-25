Advertisement

The Iron Patriot cheers on Lincoln County football

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - During the fall in Lincoln County, Friday nights consist of football. The Lincoln County Patriots have great support and a massive military truck.

The military truck is called the “Iron Patriot.”

The Iron Patriot rarely misses a game and has only missed one at Bell County.

Lee Amon, a Lincoln County football player said, “Oh man, it’s awesome, all the kids love it. Love it when he comes by honks the horn, gets them all hyped up. And stuff.”

The truck is driven by Tim Taylor, Lee Amon’s dad.

Along with having a massive military truck, the truck is very loud. These loud bursts come after each touchdown scored by Lincoln County, as the horn is blown the truck shoots off fireworks.

Taylor enjoys filling the Iron Patriot every week. In order to fill up, he has to pay a lot of money. “But it’s always worth it,” said Taylor.

Taylor also mentioned his love for the kids. “We love these kids, they have our support as we invest in their youth.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Red Bird Mission Donation 4:30 p.m.

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

USA Drone Port, UK Rural Health team up for drone services in Knott and Perry counties

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Director of the Center of Excellence in Rural Health, Fran Feltner, said through a grant for UK Cares grant they were able to partner with USA Drone Port.

News

Red Bird Mission Donation 5:30 p.m.

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

State

One dead after fatal crash in Perry County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The crash happened at KY-1087 on Thursday.

News

Floyd County Clerk battling cancer surprises coworkers with visit 4 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Latest News

News

‘He’s a fighter’: Floyd County Clerk battling cancer surprises coworkers with visit

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Chris Waugh has been out of the state receiving treatments for cancer, but he broke free from his isolation Wednesday to drop in on a meeting with his co-workers.

State

Gov. Beshear: 930 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths reported Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new deaths on Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Laurel County crossed the 800 case threshold this week. Several other counties in the mountains have between 400 and 700 cases.

State

Reports: Reds Broadcaster Thom Brennaman has resigned

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WYMT News
Reports were announced on Twitter of Tom Brennaman's resignation.

State

UK warns students about large gatherings ahead of first football game

Updated: 2 hours ago
The University of Kentucky is a big part of the Lexington community, and the city’s COVID-19 case total.