The Iron Patriot cheers on Lincoln County football

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - During the fall in Lincoln County, Friday nights consist of football. The Lincoln County Patriots have great support and a massive military truck.

The military truck is called the “Iron Patriot.”

The Iron Patriot rarely misses a game and has only missed one at Bell County.

Lee Amon, a Lincoln County football player said, “Oh man, it’s awesome, all the kids love it. Love it when he comes by honks the horn, gets them all hyped up. And stuff.”

The truck is driven by Tim Taylor, Lee Amon’s dad.

Along with having a massive military truck, the truck is very loud. These loud bursts come after each touchdown scored by Lincoln County, as the horn is blown the truck shoots off fireworks.

Taylor enjoys filling the Iron Patriot every week. In order to fill up, he has to pay a lot of money. “But it’s always worth it,” said Taylor.

Taylor also mentioned his love for the kids. “We love these kids, they have our support as we invest in their youth.”

