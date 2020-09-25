Advertisement

Sunshine and warmer temperatures return for the weekend

Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The clouds and rain chances are continuing to push out of here this evening. We’ll see those mostly cloudy skies turn to partly cloudy skies tonight. If you are heading out to some Friday night football, I would pack a light jacket for when the sun goes down. Overnight lows look to drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Weekend Forecast

We will start out your Saturday with some clouds, but sunshine will return by the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the lower 60s. It’ll be a little bit warmer this weekend!

Those highs will remain in the lower 80s Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will also remain in the lower 60s. Overnight Sunday into Monday we could see a stray rain chance or two.

Extended Forecast

Two cold front moves in next week! The first one arrives Monday into Tuesday. Highs on Monday will be in the lower 80s with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 50s. Rain chances look to increase Monday into Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday are expected to only get into the mid-60s. I think we see most of the rain Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The next front moves in Wednesday into Thursday. Highs will remain in the low to mid-60s with overnight lows in the upper 40s Wednesday night and lower 40s by Thursday night. We should remain on the dry side with sunshine, however, this front does look to bring us a big cool down. Highs could drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s by Thursday!

