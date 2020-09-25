Advertisement

State by state map breaks down most popular Halloween candy

(CNN)
By WXIX News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - CandyStore.com released its 2020 list of favorite candy for each state.

The site used annual data mining to determine the top three most popular Halloween candies for each state.

Kentucky’s most popular candies:

  • No. 1 - Swedish Fish
  • No. 2 - Resse’s Cups
  • No. 3 - Hot Tamales

Virginia’s most popular candies:

  • No. 1 - Snickers
  • No. 2 - Hot Tamales
  • No. 3 - Tootsie Pops

Tennessee’s most popular candies:

  • No. 1 - Tootsie Pops
  • No. 2 - Salt Water Taffy
  • No. 3 - Skittles

West Virginia’s most popular candies:

  • No. 1 - Hershey Mini Bars
  • No. 2 - Blow Pops
  • No. 3 - Milky Way

The website even listed the top 10 Halloween candy in America:

CandyStore.com said candy sales are expected to reach $2.4 billion this year, which is down slightly from the $2.6 billion last year.

