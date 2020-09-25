State by state map breaks down most popular Halloween candy
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - CandyStore.com released its 2020 list of favorite candy for each state.
The site used annual data mining to determine the top three most popular Halloween candies for each state.
Source: CandyStore.com.
Kentucky’s most popular candies:
- No. 1 - Swedish Fish
- No. 2 - Resse’s Cups
- No. 3 - Hot Tamales
Virginia’s most popular candies:
- No. 1 - Snickers
- No. 2 - Hot Tamales
- No. 3 - Tootsie Pops
Tennessee’s most popular candies:
- No. 1 - Tootsie Pops
- No. 2 - Salt Water Taffy
- No. 3 - Skittles
West Virginia’s most popular candies:
- No. 1 - Hershey Mini Bars
- No. 2 - Blow Pops
- No. 3 - Milky Way
The website even listed the top 10 Halloween candy in America:
Source: CandyStore.com
CandyStore.com said candy sales are expected to reach $2.4 billion this year, which is down slightly from the $2.6 billion last year.
