State by state map breaks down most popular Halloween candy

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - CandyStore.com released its 2020 list of favorite candy for each state.

The site used annual data mining to determine the top three most popular Halloween candies for each state.

Kentucky’s most popular candies:

No. 1 - Swedish Fish

No. 2 - Resse’s Cups

No. 3 - Hot Tamales

Virginia’s most popular candies:

No. 1 - Snickers

No. 2 - Hot Tamales

No. 3 - Tootsie Pops

Tennessee’s most popular candies:

No. 1 - Tootsie Pops

No. 2 - Salt Water Taffy

No. 3 - Skittles

West Virginia’s most popular candies:

No. 1 - Hershey Mini Bars

No. 2 - Blow Pops

No. 3 - Milky Way

The website even listed the top 10 Halloween candy in America:

CandyStore.com said candy sales are expected to reach $2.4 billion this year, which is down slightly from the $2.6 billion last year.

