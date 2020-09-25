Senate President Robert Stivers reacts to Breonna Taylor verdict

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday, WYMT talked with Senate President Robert Stivers about the verdict in Breonna Taylor’s case.

Senator Stivers discussed facts that were presented to the public by Attorney General Daniel Cameron that the public did not know such. Stivers said many thought it was a no-knock search warrant when Cameron said it was not and the officers identified themselves.

Senator Stivers went on to say it was a tragic set of events that took place and the warrant should have been executed at a different time, but it was done lawfully. Stivers said serving a search warrant at 1 a.m. is not appropriate policing.

“It’s not to say that there wasn’t negligent conduct and some bad policing and the city has settled with a substantial settlement because of that but because something is negligent or let’s just say it’s stupid doesn’t mean that it is criminal," said Stivers.

The senator continued to say he wants to look into how search warrants are obtained and executed to make sure this situation does not happen again.

He said he does not expect a special session on police reform but says many things need to be looked into such as police body cameras.

Stivers said blanketed prohibitions need to be thought through.

He says he expects serious police reform to occur, especially in the next few years.

“I think when you think three months from now January I think everyone will be prepared and have very honed finely pointed ideas in legislation ready to go at that time," said Stivers.

The next legislative session begins January 5.

