SEC establishes start dates for men’s and women’s basketball league play

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WYMT) – Per an SEC release, the conference will start conference play for men’s basketball on December 29th and 30th, while the women will start on December 31st.

Teams will have 20 play dates to play an 18-game conference schedule with two byes for the 2020-21 SEC men’s basketball schedule. The women will have 18 play dates with a 16-game conference schedule with two byes.

In addition, the SEC will still have ten of it’s men’s basketball schools use one league bye to participate in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in late January. The other four schools not participating will play league games that day. This is all according to the SEC’s release.

