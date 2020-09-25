Advertisement

Repairs coming to Mountain Parkway, road will be closed temporarily

(AP)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency repairs are coming for Mountain Parkway near the Wolf County line in Powell County.

The cost of repairs is about $2 million.

Back in July, a sinkhole developed under the road, resulting in the westbound lanes being closed.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has not announced a start date but they did confirm that the road would be completed by the end of October.

In order to complete the repairs, both sides of Mountain Parkway will be closed for two weeks. Detours will be set up for eastbound between Exit 33 at Slade and Exit 40 at Pine Ridge via KY 11 south and KY 715 north through Natural Bridge, Zachariah, Rogers and Pine Ridge. The already in place westbound detours will stay in place.

KYTC warns drivers that the detours are narrow and downhill, so to drive with caution.

