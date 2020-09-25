Rep. Attica Scott, 23 others charged with rioting, unlawful assembly in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A night of scattered damage across Louisville ended in a standoff at a church.

Kentucky Representative Attica Scott was arrested with a group of people accused of starting a fire at the Louisville Public Library not far from the church, according to a report from LMPD. Scott is charged with rioting, failure to disperse, and unlawful assembly.

The same group is also accused of causing extensive damage at multiple locations.

Representative Attica Scott introduced Breonna’s Law statewide after the legislation was passed and signed in Louisville. If passed statewide, it would ban no-knock warrants across the state, and require officers to take a drug and alcohol screening following a deadly incident or after they discharge their firearm while on duty.

The damage was caused prior to the 9 p.m. curfew, LMPD Sgt. Lamont Washington revealed, as rioters caused damage at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse on 4th Street, TARC buses on Brook Street, and the Main Library on York Street. That’s where Washington said windows were broken and a flare was thrown into the building in an attempt to start a fire.

Protesters were seen on LMPD live stream video during the protest being detained.

Earlier Thursday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer extended the curfew through the weekend. Anyone not going to work or church or seeking medical services must remain indoors from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. until Monday morning.

A short time later, demonstrators made their way to the First Unitarian Church at the corner of 4th Street and York Street downtown. The crowd of several hundred people sat in place on the property but did not go into the church. Washington said those gathered at the church, which is private property, stayed there past the 9 p.m. curfew

“Contrary to rumors on social media, the LMPD, at no time, was waiting for ‘a decision from legal about whether or not they can storm the property,’” Washington said in an LMPD news release. “No arrests were made for being on church property. No National Guard was deployed to address these issues.”

A pastor at the demonstration told WAVE 3 News the protesters would be allowed to leave, gather their belongings, and head home without facing charges. Washington confirmed the protesters stayed at the church as officers secured the library, then the demonstrators were allowed to leave First Unitarian and go back to their homes and cars.

The only demonstrators arrested, 24 in total, were charged with unlawful assembly, failure to disperse, and riot in the first degree.

