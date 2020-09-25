Pikeville Police trying to identify man involved in UTV theft

IVEL, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday a UTV was stolen off the property of Blackburn Lawn Equipment’s Conn Street Location in Ivel.

The UTV stolen was a John Deere Gator.

The Pikeville Post of the Kentucky State Police is still trying to identify the man.

The man was caught on the security camera, riding onto the property on a bicycle and leaving with the UTV. He was wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information about the identity of the man please contact the Kentucky State Police Post 9 at (606)-433-7711. You can also contact anonymously through 1-800-222-5555.

