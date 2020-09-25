Advertisement

Pikeville Police trying to identify man involved in UTV theft

Generic police lights image
Generic police lights image
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
IVEL, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday a UTV was stolen off the property of Blackburn Lawn Equipment’s Conn Street Location in Ivel.

The UTV stolen was a John Deere Gator.

The Pikeville Post of the Kentucky State Police is still trying to identify the man.

The man was caught on the security camera, riding onto the property on a bicycle and leaving with the UTV. He was wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information about the identity of the man please contact the Kentucky State Police Post 9 at (606)-433-7711. You can also contact anonymously through 1-800-222-5555.

