Officer shot during protests in Louisville back at work

The officer is not back to full duty yet
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - One of the officers shot during a protest in Louisville Wednesday night is already back at work, the Louisville Metro Police Department says.

In a short video posted to Facebook by LMPD, Major Aubrey Gregory is shown walking into one of the police department’s roll calls.

“Major Gregory is still recovering from his injury and is not back to full duty.... yet,” the post said. “The other officer shot is still recovering.”

