New COVID-19 Daily Case Incidence Rate Map brings changes to in-person visitation at long term care facilities

CLAY COUNTY, Ky (WYMT) - As long-term care facilities were planning to allow in-person visits, the new COVID-19 Daily Case Incidence Rate Map may prevent those visits depending on which zone a facility is in. There are four different zones: green, yellow, orange and red.

Green, means the county is on track with COVID-19 cases with less than 1 case per 100,000 people in the county. Yellow, insinuates a community spread of the virus to one to ten people per 100,000 people in the county. Orange, indicates the spread has accelerated to to 10-25 people per 100,000 in the county and red is a critical zone. Where the spread of the virus means new restriction in that area must take place.

In Clay County, Landmark of Laurel Creek’s plans for in-person visitation are no more, as they are now in the red zone.

“We have always known that we are dealing with a very gentle population," said Susan Bush, Administrator here at the long term care facility. Since the beginning of the pandemic extra precautions have been put in place. Restricting visitation for several months to protect those in her care, but it made her think about those in the facilities well-being.

“How are we going to ensure that our residents are getting the socialization that they need? Getting the in touch with their families that they need?," she asked herself.

While some may ask, ‘How do those in the facility feel about the changes?’ Bush says they are very transparent with all of their patients.

“We communicate with our residents weekly and daily. If they have questions we don’t shy away from those questions, this is their home, this is where they live," she explained

Thinking of a temporary solution, ordering iPads and iPhones for them to communicate with their loved ones. In the back of her mind, thinking in-person visitation was just within reach until the new map said otherwise.

Yet, Bush said they are determined to not let these new restrictions get them down, still allowed outside visitation.

“We bring our residents under the gazebo and move them out six foot from the gate," she said. Letting them see their family and friends along with not feeling like they are stuck inside.

Making visitation under limitations still possible.

but Susan Bush the administrator at landmark says although things continue to change they make sure to keep everyone up to date so they do not feel slighted.

