Advertisement

Mom’s remains go missing after being mailed to wrong address

An Oldham County woman said she is devastated to find out her mother’s cremated remains are lost in the mail.
An Oldham County woman said she is devastated to find out her mother’s cremated remains are lost in the mail.(WSAZ/WAVE)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Kentucky woman is sending out what she calls an “urgent plea” after a box containing her mother’s cremated remains went missing after she mailed it to her sister in Florida.

Amy Redford says she mailed the package on Sept. 9. It was in a box with a bright red label saying, “CREMATED REMAINS.”

The packaged was delivered the next day, but her sister no longer lives at that address.

Redford says the tenant realized the box wasn’t hers and put it outside for the carrier to take. Then it went missing.

Redford hopes someone will see her story and help.

Latest News

Sports

Watch: Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
For Friday night’s Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week, Paintsville will take on Hazard.

News

Beattyville police warning of scam

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Police say there have been several people in Lee County that have been contacted by someone saying that they are from the Social Security Administration.

News

Charter Communications donates $20,000 to Red Bird Mission School

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Senator Stivers met with Red Bird officials about the needs for the school year. After hearing the needs, he reached out to Charter Communications to see if they could help.

News

Senate President Robert Stivers reacts to Breonna Taylor verdict

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Senator Stivers says he expects serious police reform to occur, especially in the next few years.

Latest News

News

New COVID-19 Daily Case Incidence Rate Map brings changes to in-person visitation at long term care facilities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
In Clay County, Landmark of Laurel Creek’s plans for in-person visitation are no more, as they are now in the red zone

News

Red Bird Mission Donation 4:30 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

USA Drone Port, UK Rural Health team up for drone services in Knott and Perry counties

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Director of the Center of Excellence in Rural Health, Fran Feltner, said through a grant for UK Cares grant they were able to partner with USA Drone Port.

News

Floyd County Clerk battle with cancer at 6pm 9/25/20

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Senate President Stivers Reacts to Breonna Taylor Verdict

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Laurel Creek Healthcare Center Nursing Home at 6 - 9/25/20

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6