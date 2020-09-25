Mom’s remains go missing after being mailed to wrong address

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Kentucky woman is sending out what she calls an “urgent plea” after a box containing her mother’s cremated remains went missing after she mailed it to her sister in Florida.

Amy Redford says she mailed the package on Sept. 9. It was in a box with a bright red label saying, “CREMATED REMAINS.”

The packaged was delivered the next day, but her sister no longer lives at that address.

Redford says the tenant realized the box wasn’t hers and put it outside for the carrier to take. Then it went missing.

Redford hopes someone will see her story and help.