Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new deaths on Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments from across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and new deaths on Friday.

The Kentucky River District Health Department announced one new death in Perry County bringing the death toll to 9. The death is an 82-year-old man. Perry County also had three new cases which brings the county’s total to 333. Knott County had eight new cases bringing the county’s total to 195. There are three new cases in Leslie County bringing the county’s total to 69. Letcher County has eight new cases bringing the county’s total to 138. Two new cases were reported in Wolfe County which brings the county’s total to 36. Health officials also reported seven recovered cases.

The Harlan County Health Department also reported a new death. This brings the county’s death toll to 12. Health officials reported four new cases bringing the county’s total to 433.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported three new cases, two probable cases and three recovered cases in Clay County. Clay County now has 309 total cases. Jackson County reported one new case, two probable cases, and five recovered cases. This brings Jackson County’s total COVID-19 cases to 220.

The Bell County Health Department reported three new cases bringing the county’s total to 482. Seven are currently in the hospital.

