Kentucky releases color-coded COVID-19 metrics map

(AP)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) – State officials released the first color-coded metrics map to offer school officials guidance about the spread of COVID-19 and how to plan accordingly.

The map provides a rolling seven-day average of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

Schools can resume in-person learning unless their school is located in an area in the red on an incidence map.

The metric is a guidance unless a county goes red. In that case, districts will have to stop in-person learning until the county they are in goes down to yellow on the map.

If a county is green, that means their incidence rate is less than one case per 100,000. In-person learning can continue with best health practices: social distancing, and masks worn.

If a county is yellow, that means communities are seeing 1-10 case per 100,000. In-person learning is permitted, with heightened mitigation factors.

For counties in the orange, officials say the means they are seeing 10-25 cases per 100,000. Counties in this status must take additional mitigation steps and prepare for possible remote learning only as determined by school administrators in consultation with local public health officials.

When a county goes red, that means the seven-day average is more than 25 cases per 100,000. In-person learning and school-related athletic and extracurricular activities are suspended as well.

The map for the following week of school will be updated at 8 p.m. on Thursdays.

The state is also planning on launching a K-12 COVID-19 dashboard with more detailed information, but that is not available yet.

You can see this week’s updated map below:

