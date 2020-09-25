Advertisement

Health dept. reports 69 new COVID cases in Lexington; 31 are college students

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 69 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Thursday.
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 69 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Thursday.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 69 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Thursday.

One new death was reported. The city’s death toll from the virus is now at 73.

MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

The health department says say the number of UK students who have contracted the virus has now topped 2,000 and, as of Monday’s report, UK students accounted for 25% of all of Lexington’s COVID-19 cases.

The health department says 31 of the 69 cases from Thursday are college students.

The cases from Thursday bring the county’s total to 8,162.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 167 cases, Sept. 11
  • 149 cases, Sept. 10
  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 123 cases, Sept. 9
  • 122 cases, Sept. 1
  • 120 cases, Sept. 2
  • 119 cases, Aug. 28
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 114 cases, Sept. 19
  • 113 cases, Sept. 5 and Sept. 16

Fayette County Health Department spokesperson Kevin Hall told us they need the public to be more vigilant when it comes to social distancing and wearing a mask. They’ve also had issues with people wearing masks, but not wearing them properly.

“You need to wear the mask completely over your nose and your mouth,” Hall said. “It’s not either-or. You need to cover all of your nose, all of your mouth. This weekend I saw in the grocery store too many people who had it around their neck or just over part of their mouth. And you need to follow these guidelines to wear it properly.”

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

The current official state total is 64,158 cases and 1,137 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Virginia Gov. Northam, First Lady test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
According to a release from the governor’s office, the pair were notified on Wednesday evening that a member of the governor’s residence staff had developed symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19.

Regional

State by state map breaks down most popular Halloween candy

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
CandyStore.com used annual data mining to determine the top three most popular Halloween candies for each state.

State

Armed Oath Keepers involved in tense encounter with Louisville protesters

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
The Southern Poverty Law Center calls the group of tens of thousands of former members of law enforcement and military, and that it is one of the largest radical antigovernment groups in the U.S., basing its beliefs on a set of baseless conspiracy theories.

State

Rep. Attica Scott, 23 others charged with rioting, unlawful assembly in Louisville

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Representative Attica Scott introduced Breonna’s Law statewide after the legislation was passed and signed in Louisville.

Latest News

National

U.S. Postal Service unveils new holiday stamps

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The U.S. Postal Service says each design “will add a touch of whimsy to your holiday mailings.”

Web Exclusive

INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly updates for schools on COVID-19.

Regional

VSP investigating deadly crash in Wise County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
CBS affiliate WJHL reports it happened around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Route 23 at mile marker 39.

State

Kentucky releases color-coded COVID-19 metrics map

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The map provides a rolling seven-day average of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Soggy at times on Friday, drying out Saturday and Sunday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Umbrella weather continues for most of your Friday, but there is some “light” at the end of the tunnel.

National

4th grade virtual learner gets suspended for having a BB gun in his bedroom

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By NATASHA ROBIN
A Louisiana 4th grader has been suspended from school for having a BB gun in his bedroom.