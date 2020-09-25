Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 930 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths reported Friday

Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 930 new cases and 12 new deaths in Kentucky on Friday.

“Today’s COVID report is far too many cases and unfortunately far too many people who we’ve lost,” said Gov. Beshear. “This virus has come for us. We have to fight back.”

131 of the newly reported cases were from children 18 and younger, 23 were children under the age of five with the youngest being only two months old.

“We cannot continue to have days where we have 900-plus cases,” said Gov. Beshear. “Please put on your mask. Please engage in social distancing. The lives and the health of the Kentuckians around us depend on it.”

At least 65,066 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,149.

The positive rate is at 4.48 percent. 11,677 people have recovered from the virus.

1,321,987 Kentuckians have received tests.

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 9/25
Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 9/25(WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

