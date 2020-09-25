Extracurricular activities will be allowed in Logan County Schools this weekend

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Even though the county was listed under the ‘gold’ category on the West Virginia Department of Education’s School Alert System map, the Logan County Board of Education decided to not return to in-person instruction.

This decision prevented students from participating in extracurricular contests until Monday, September 28.

After hearing of this, Governor Jim Justice asked State Superintendent Clayton Burch to explore the student athletes' ability to participate in athletic contests this weekend.

The superintendent announced Thursday afternoon that due to Logan County’s current status on the WVDE map, student athletes may participate in extracurricular activities this weekend.

In a press release, Superintendent Burch said, “These student athletes have diligently and faithfully been practicing in hopes of participating in extracurricular activities, and Governor Justice does not believe the opportunity to play this weekend should be withheld solely due to the Logan County Board of Education’s decisions which were contrary to the existing WVDE map.”

Superintendent Burch added that he and Governor Justice want to remind everyone to continue to follow the best public health practices to bring COVID-19 under control locally and allow schools to return to full operations.

